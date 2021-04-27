MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.78

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.78 and traded as low as C$6.34. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 1,180,552 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CSFB raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

