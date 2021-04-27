Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $415.93

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 415.93 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.34). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.34), with a volume of 979,336 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 389.38 ($5.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 415.93.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

About Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

