Melon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.86 or 0.00795899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.81 or 0.08108790 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

