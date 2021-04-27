Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $319,044.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 71.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $319,044.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 79.1% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.52 or 0.00524467 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00024724 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.98 or 0.02536410 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

