Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

