Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

