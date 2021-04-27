Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

