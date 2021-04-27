Mercury General (MCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCY stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

