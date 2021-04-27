Mercury Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,958.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $14,958.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00276949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01047030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00719175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,825.44 or 0.99718902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.