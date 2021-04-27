Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

