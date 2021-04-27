Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Meredith worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its stake in Meredith by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDP opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

