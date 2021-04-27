Meritor (MTOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.25-2.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.25-2.50 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTOR opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

