Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.22

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.97. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 81,595 shares traded.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $313,599.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 82,556 shares of company stock worth $534,616. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

