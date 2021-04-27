Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.38

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $960.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.