Meta Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00778608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.58 or 0.07979001 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

