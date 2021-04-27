Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00009447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.18 million and approximately $897,819.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

