Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 98,650.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,468. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

