Metronome (MET) One Day Volume Hits $181,417.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $43.12 million and $181,417.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00006747 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00276512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.43 or 0.01057021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00723558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,251.10 or 1.00445434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

