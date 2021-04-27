Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Outotec Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

