Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OUKPY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

