MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

MGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

NYSE MGP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,711. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

