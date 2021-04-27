MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target increased by Truist from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MGM stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. 668,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,493,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

