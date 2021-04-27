Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $413.32

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 413.32 ($5.40) and traded as high as GBX 531.20 ($6.94). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 525.20 ($6.86), with a volume of 435,723 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 413.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

