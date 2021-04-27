Micromines (MICRO) Market Cap Tops $236,401.36

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Micromines has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $236,401.36 and $1,439.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.06 or 0.01047715 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.62 or 0.00708632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,933.87 or 0.99912023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.