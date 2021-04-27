Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce $40.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.39 billion and the lowest is $40.54 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $35.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $163.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.94 billion to $165.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.71 billion to $185.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $262.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

