Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,657 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $262.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.