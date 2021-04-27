Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,281 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,360 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 138.2% during the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 304,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $262.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

