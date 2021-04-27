MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.67

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 1120960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MVIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -211.09 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. MicroVision’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MicroVision by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.