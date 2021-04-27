Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Price Down 19.9%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) traded down 19.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

