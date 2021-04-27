Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSBI. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

MSBI stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $47,916.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

