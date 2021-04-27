Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.16. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 133,394 shares traded.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

In related news, CEO Richard Macpherson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

