MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Cap of $153.88 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $14.35 or 0.00026103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $153.88 million and approximately $142,616.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00520175 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.99 or 0.02627390 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,726,545 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

