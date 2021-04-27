Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 570,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,227. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mimecast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

