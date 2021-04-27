Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Sells $200,385.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,426.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 570,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 189.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,595,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $14,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.