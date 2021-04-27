Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $182,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. 570,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mimecast by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 210,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,149 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

