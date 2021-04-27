MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.85. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 48,684 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of MIND C.T.I. worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

