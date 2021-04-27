Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 7.7%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.66 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 280,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 407,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.22. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 35.65 and a quick ratio of 35.96.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.