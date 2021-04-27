Minereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,599.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Minereum has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $32,599.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00793320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00097221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.23 or 0.08190352 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,918,333 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

