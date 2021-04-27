Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $65.76 million and $137,592.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00277472 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.63 or 0.01036997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,036,440,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,831,231,053 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

