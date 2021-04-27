Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $10.29 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $10.29 or 0.00018733 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $604.78 million and approximately $65.28 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00275325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01043310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00728920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.75 or 0.99848076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,759,510 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

