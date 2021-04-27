Mirrored Apple Trading Up 1.2% This Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $137.07 or 0.00249829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $33.20 million and approximately $164,995.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00277814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01054206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.08 or 1.00039176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 242,218 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

