Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $87,787.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $87,787.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.91 or 0.00045322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00274713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.01042601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00715391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,863.75 or 0.99835841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,385,040 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

