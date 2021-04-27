Mirrored Twitter Hits Market Capitalization of $32.68 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for $67.02 or 0.00121429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $32.68 million and approximately $169,250.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00277032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.01046367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.00706414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,162.53 or 0.99943229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 487,639 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

