Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Down 1.9% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.11 or 0.00078774 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $31.70 million and approximately $205,100.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00276197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01042849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00719718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.66 or 1.00021437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 735,240 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

