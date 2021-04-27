Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.30

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $19.55. Misonix shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 33,170 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $333.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Misonix by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Misonix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Misonix by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Misonix in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Misonix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

