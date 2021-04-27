Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $260.76

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.76 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 325.40 ($4.25). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 320.20 ($4.18), with a volume of 1,275,601 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.76.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have purchased a total of 118 shares of company stock worth $37,719 in the last quarter.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

