Mithril (MITH) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $124.03 million and approximately $86.08 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.64 or 0.00355617 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001854 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005263 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

