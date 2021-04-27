Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.45

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.45 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 65.04 ($0.85). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.83), with a volume of 553,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mitie Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £898.48 million and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.45.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 3,506 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group Company Profile (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.