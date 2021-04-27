Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Down 1.6%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.31. Approximately 562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

