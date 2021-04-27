MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $225.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s current price.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.19. 8,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.49. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

